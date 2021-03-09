Humans have ‘destroyed or degraded’ two thirds of world’s tropical rainforest a new report reveals.

LAND conversion for agriculture and logging are the main activities which have stripped old-growth forests according to analysis by the non-profit Rainforest Foundation Norway.

And the NGO has expressed growing concerns that a vital natural buffer against climate change is vanishing rapidly, stressing that the dense vegetation is the biggest living reservoir of carbon.

More than 50 per cent of the destruction since 2002 has been in South America’s Amazon and bordering rainforests, with logging and land conversion obliterating 34 per cent of the world’s original old-growth tropical rainforests.

A further 30 per cent has been ‘degraded’ which means they are more susceptible to fire and destruction in the future.

Tropical forest researcher and author of the report, Anders Krogh, said the cycle is ‘terrifying’ as rainforests are destroyed the risk of climate change rises which then makes it difficult for the forests to survive.

To give perspective, the rate of loss in 2019 was equal to the annual level of destruction over the last two decades, with a football field’s worth vanishing every six seconds, a report by the World Resources Institute claims.

An agricultural boom led farmers to torch plots of land for crops in the Brazilian Amazon, worsened in 2019 when right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro began weakening environmental enforcement.

However, according to Krough, the Amazon also represents the best hope for preserving what rainforest remains.

He pointed out that the Amazon and its neighbours – the Orinoco and the Andean rainforest – account for 73.5 per cent of tropical forests still intact.

