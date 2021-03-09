How the ‘Fake Self’ Was Made: Dr. Yosef Alhasany Shares About His Realistic Psychoanalytic Approach

Dr.Yosef Alhasany is well known for his unique psychoanalytic medical approach to help clients recover from depression, general anxiety disorder, OCD, and panic attacks. Discovering this unique approach didn’t come without its hardships. Dr. Yosef Alhasany ( Yousef Khaled Fuad Hasan ) understands what it’s like, having gone through these common disorders himself, and from tried and tested strategies, he aims to apply a more realistic psychoanalytic approach to his patients’ healing.

Dr. Yosef Alhasany ( Yousef Khaed Fuad Hasan ) was born in Kuwait, but has an extensive professional career reaching worldwide. He graduated at the top of his batch as a Doctor of Bachelor’s in General Medicine and Surgery from Kuwait, he is certified in Psychoanalysis from the British Institute of Excellence, a Trainee in Cognitive Behaviour Therapy from the American Peek Institute, and a Consultant Relationship Trainer from the American Board in Training, and a Development Consultant of the same on the Arab Board.

What is the ‘Fake Self’?

After battling with various disorders for years, Dr. Yosef Alhasany realized there was no actual treatment and the traditional psychiatric approach didn’t truly bring the healing needed, only masking symptoms. Additionally, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy works, as Dr. Yosef Alhasany believes, but it is limited in its approach, he explains, ‘especially in the number of sessions. 12 sessions is not enough and it doesn’t dig deep into the roots of the issues.’

Dr.Yosef Alhasany shares how he will always remember, and practice by, a quote his friend read to him, ‘Where is the glory in doing what someone else has already done?’, and ever since, it has been his goal to create his own original therapy, and with help from valuable mentors, he realized psychoanalysis creates the foundation for true healing.

The core of this approach is that it is realistic versus traditional methods that end up ‘dragging’ patients along, which becomes superficial and has nothing to do with reality.

So, instead of dragging his patients along, Dr. Yosef Alhasany’s new therapy tool does deep digging into the root of the issue.

He starts dissecting the ‘fake self’, as he refers to it, which is a large part of the human psyche that’s been conditioned over many years from childhood, belief systems adopted from society, family, and religious structures, emotional suppression, and other psychological complexes.

With deep analysis of these issues over a long term the patient will become more conscious of it so that it can be dealt with and the true self can come forward, which is what Dr. Yosef Alhasany stands for as a doctor – to reconstruct people’s view on reality.

Dr. Yosef Alhasany also believes in raising the collective consciousness of the world, he started with himself, then his country, and then he leveraged the power of social media by sharing his work and inspiration through his Instagram platform, which has almost 1 million followers.

Dr. Yosef Alhasany is inspired by the work of Jordan Peterson and shares a similar philosophy with him who also shares it with the collective consciousness through books and videos. He is influenced by the originality of Medical doctor, Gabor Mate, an addiction specialist who also created his own psychotherapy methods.

Dr. Yosef Alhasany conducted over 20 seminars in the Arab states, namely, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait and offers numerous online programs and courses around the topics of psychological nodes in emotional relationships, self-confidence, self-love, choosing a life partner, the psychology in the Arab world, and more – these are available from Dr. Yosef Alhasany’s website.

He shares additional articles about mental and emotional wellness on his website, including posting regular videos on his YouTube channel where he shares a series of case studies with emphasis on relationship and marriage dynamics between men and women in the Arab worlds.

Upcoming Announcements

Dr. Yosef Alhasany is set to release his new book soon, titled, ‘Your Psychological Subconsciousness Complexes: Are Your Maternal Prison?’ with the subtitle, ‘The Realistic Psychoanalytic Approach in Relationships, Childhood & Sexuality in the Arab Worlds’. The publication will explore various psychological concepts like traditional marriage, toxic masculinity, and other gender-based issues faced by both Arab women and men, taken from real life cases.