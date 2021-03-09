HIKER discovers grenade fired in the Spanish Civil War in Spain’s Granada.

A hiker has made the shocking discovery of a grenade dating back from 1870 in the Granada town of Albolote. Despite the age of the explosive device it still could have gone off at any moment.

The Guardia Civil were able to neutralise the explosive in a controlled manner after it was discovered by a hiker. The projectile dates back to the 1870s and is thought to have been fired during the Spanish Civil War. A hiker made the discovery in the town of Albolote, in the area of the Llanos de Silva trenches.

The shocking find was discovered on March 2 after recent rains allowed the shell to poke through the ground’s surface. The hiker had been exploring the area and quickly alerted the Guardia Civil to his find. Officials were soon on scene and the Tedax-NRBQ team of the Granada Command attended.

Initially the bomb squad thought that the shell dated from the time the Spanish Civil War but they later decided that after closer examination it was far older. On detailed examination they decided that it was actually an 80 mm explosive grenade, model number 1879. This was made for a Krupp cannon and is thought to have dated from around 1870.

The cannons were purchased by Spain after 1870 and were still used in the Spanish Civil War.

