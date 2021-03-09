GMB’s Alex Beresford Speaks Out After Piers Morgan Storming Off Incident.

GOOD MORNING BRITAIN’S weatherman Alex Beresford has spoken out after his row with Piers Morgan on March 9 which caused the host to storm off.

-- Advertisement --



Addressing the incident, the 40-year-old took to Twitter to share with his followers: “I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence”.

“In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do.

“It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us to feel more comfortable.”

Piers, who was upset that Beresford had called him out for his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their interview with Oprah, sensationally STORMED OFF the set.

Giving his views on the Royals’ interview, GMB‘s weatherman told Piers: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme.

“I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off… She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

“Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.

Interrupting Alex, Piers got up and walked off set, huffing: “I’m not having this”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “GMB’s Alex Beresford Speaks Out After Piers Morgan Storming Off Incident”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.