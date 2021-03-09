Germany Boss Joachim Low Confirms He Will Step Down After Euros.

GERMANY have confirmed that Joachim Low will be stepping down as the national team’s head coach following this summer’s delayed European Championship – in an announcement that may have some Liverpool fans worried.

Low, who led Germany to World Cup victory in 2014 and to the final of Euro 2008, has been in charge of Die Mannschaft since replacing Jurgen Klinsmann in 2006.

Low’s contract had been due to expire in 2022, but has asked to be released from his contract following the re-scheduled Euros this summer.

“I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude, but at the same time continue to be very motivated when it comes to the upcoming European Championship tournament,” declared Löw on March 9.

“Proud, because it is something very special and an honour for me to be involved in my country.

“And because I have been able to work with the best footballers in the country for almost 17 years and support them in their development.

“I have great triumphs with them and painful defeats, but above all many wonderful and magical moments – not just winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“I am and will remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an ideal working environment.”

The 61-year-old added: “I still feel the unconditional will as well as great energy and ambition for the upcoming European Championship.

“I will do my best to make our fans happy and successful at this tournament. I also know that this applies to the entire team.”

This news will now lead to even more speculation with regards to current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is being touted as the perfect replacement as Germany boss.

Klopp is said to be viewed as the outstanding candidate for the Germany job in the eyes of the German Football Association (DFB) and they are planning on making their approach soon.

These rumours have led to Liverpool legend and current Rangers boss, Steven Gerrard – who led the Glasgow side to the Scottish League title – allegedly being lined up for the Anfield job.

