Germans to be welcomed back as TUI and Allsun get ready for Easter

ON Monday March 8, the CEO of German tourist group TUI met with President, Francina Armengol and Minister of Tourism Iago Negueruela in Palma.

The TUI executive Sebastian Ebel confirmed that Mallorca will be one of the company’s priority destinations for its German customers especially as it appeared that the German Government would soon be lifting certain travel restrictions.

Armengol updated the TUI CEO on all health and safety protocols implemented in the Balearic Islands since the beginning of the pandemic caused said that the Balearic Islands “is a safe destination” with extensive health infrastructure.

The speed of vaccination on Mallorca will to some extent influence the company as to its decision to send German customers to the island but Ebel said that “TUI is ready to respond to the expected demand and will take last minute reservations.”

He also announced that from March 20, the Robinson Club Cala Serena will open its doors in the southeast of Mallorca and one week later, on March 27, the company’s first planes will take off again for Mallorca from Germany, which is why the hotels are gradually reopening.

Also present at the meeting were the CEO of RIU Hotels, Carmen Riu, and the Director General of Tourism, Rosana Morillo.

On the same day, it was announced that the popular Allsun hotels on Mallorca will open for their guests in good time for the Easter holidays as the German company plans to offer accommodation in Playa de Palma, Alcudia and Cala Millor from March 17.

At ITB travel fair CEO of Alltours which owns Allsun, Willi Verhuven made it clear that only people with a negative corona test will be allowed to travel to Mallorca and party tourism will be prohibited for the immediate future.

