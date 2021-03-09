‘Gas check’ warning to homeowners in Torrox.

THE Local Police and the Consumer Information Office of Torrox is urging members of the public to be vigilant reiterating the fact that gas checks will only be carried out at people’s homes if the homeowner themselves calls the gas company to arrange the visit.

“Residents must therefore be wary of companies that try to enter homes without having been previously notified,” said the town council.

“It is consumers who choose companies for review every five years, and it is not advised to allow access into your home anyboy who has not been previously requested.

“It is important to always ask for the competent certification any gas reviews and checks,” added the local authority.

