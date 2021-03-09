Former Footballer and Journalist Carlos Matallanas Dies Aged 39.

FORMER footballer, journalist and technical analyst for professional clubs, Carlos Matallanas, has sadly died after being hospitalised in the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville for the last two months due to complications in his health.

Matallanas, who had suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) since 2013, is said to have died days after having undergone a tracheal operation and as a result of thrombus.

His brother, Javier Matallanas, announced the sad news on his Twitter account: “He has been fighting until the last minute as he has always done. His life has been exemplary and his legacy will accompany us to enjoy life to the fullest.”

Hoy se ha marchado mi hermano Carllos! @cmatallanas15

Se ha ido luchando hasta el último minuto como ha hecho siempre!!! Su vida ha sido ejemplar y su legado nos acompañará para disfrutar de la vida a tope!!!#LaVidaEsUnJuego #SoloValeLaPenaVivirParaVivir #PorUnMundoSinELA

— Javier Matallanas (@matallanas) March 9, 2021

After hearing the tragic news, Atletico Madrid tweeted: “Today Carlos Matallanas has left us, a great athletic man and an example to all for his courage and heart. We send all our encouragement to his family and friends in these difficult times.”

Hoy nos ha dejado Carlos Matallanas, un gran atlético y ejemplo para todos por su coraje y corazón. Mandamos todo nuestro ánimo a su familia y amigos en estos duros momentos. DEP. pic.twitter.com/ioJy09GdvB — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 9, 2021

Despite his diagnosis, Matallanas remained passionate about the sport and in 2014 he started a blog in El Confidencial. In “My Battle Against ALS” he wrote about his battle against the disease and raised awareness about it. As a result, he became an example and inspiration for many footballers, highlighting former legendary Atletico Madrid star, Fernando Torres, as a close friend.

