Fire Breaks out in La Cala del Moral

A FIRE has broken out in an apartment block in La Cala del Moral.

The fire, which broke out at a building in La Cala del Moral, has seen members of the police and fire services come out.

According to media reports, four Guardia Civil vehicles, three Local Police vehicles, firefighters and health workers all took part in an operation to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured in the fire, however its location on the first floor of a seven-storey building meant firefighters were forced to take preventive measures to stop the flames spreading.

According to officials, the fire broke out at around 7am at the block on Calle Hermano Alvarez Quintero before being brought under control within several minutes.

Firefighters later ventilated the property.

The news comes after a 92-year-old woman was forced to stay with a neighbour after a fire broke out at her home in Estepona.

The woman is said to have received burn injuries from the flames after a fire broke out at her Estepona home.

Members from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium put out the fire after it started at around 2.30am in an apartment in the Patio de Los Naranjos urbanisation.

Officials from the Local Police, National Police and health services also attended the fire.

After putting out the flames, firefighters ventilated the smoke damaged property.

The 92-year-old owner was rehoused following the incident.

