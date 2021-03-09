THE unofficial page of Ayamonte Local Police has reported that several users of another local page are under investigation for insults and slander against Ayamonte (Huelva) Municipal Police force.

The arrest of a minor for an alleged crime against public health caused some of his friends to make unfortunate comments on the page Quejate de Ayamonte on Facebook, in which they accuse the Local Police force of crimes, assault and professional malpractice.

-- Advertisement --



The comments went viral and caused an intense debate among users, some of whom made extremely serious comments some of which suggested arranging an attack on officers when they are off duty and others in which the officers who took part in the arrest of the minor were falsely accused of attacking him.

The police then visited the Facebook page to assess the comment and who had made them, especially as they aggravated social tension and promoted hostility and attacks against the officers. They have been summoned in court.

The police have appealed to citizens to make a sensible and responsible use of Facebook and other social networks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Facebook page users under investigation for promoting attacks on police”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.