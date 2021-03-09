Everyone in the Balearics will be vaccinated in due course

IN order to ensure that everyone in the Balearic Islands is able to obtain the Covid-19 vaccination, the Health Service will shortly issue a telephone number to call for registration.

This is aimed at anyone who is living on one of the islands but does not have a health card in order to guarantee access to the free public health service regardless of the individual’s situation.

According to Director General of Public Health and Participation, Maria Antònia Font, and the Health Service Director of the Balearic Islands, Eugènia Carandell, on Monday March 8, the Germans Escales sports centre in Palma, was opened for vaccinations with seven lines each with the capacity to attend to more than 100 people a day.

When added to Son Dureta as a mass vaccination centre 5,600 people can be vaccinated per week with 70 health professionals working in shifts from 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday, with some lines open until 10pm.

Much will depend upon the arrival of vaccines rather than the ability of the health service to arrange inoculations.

