ETA recruited women to ‘relieve the needs’ of terrorists in prison

SUPPORTERS of ETA terrorists allegedly recruited women to “give relief” to those serving time in prison.

According to national Spanish daily ABC one of the imprisoned members of the ETA terrorist group told a prison director that a woman who had visited had led him to understand that she was doing “humanitarian work” to give him “relief”.

Those who justified the kidnappings, murders and bombings, got together to raise money for imprisoned terrorists and their families and also recruited women to go and visit the inmates who didn’t have partners to “alleviate their loneliness”.

Known commonly of the “visiting commando” they were sent to the prisons with letters which priests or authorities had signed to confirm that they were the wives or partners of the inmates, when in fact they were not.

One former prison director said that one of the imprisoned terrorists refused to have relations with the woman who was sent to him, who he had never seen before, because she was unattractive.

ABC reports that sources from the fight against terrorism which they have consulted confirm that this was not an isolated event and in some cases, the women and the inmates ended up in relationships. The authorities kept an eye on those which they identified as members of the commando, in case any of them took a step further and became active members of the gang.

