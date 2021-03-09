Estepona’s New Socio Cultural Project ‘Garden Of The Costa del Sol’

ESTEPONA’S New Socio-Cultural Project To Develop The ‘Garden of the Costa del Sol’



The renowned Málaga architect and urban planner, Salvador Moreno Peralta, has been handed the responsibility of drafting the proposed new project called ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol’, which involves the construction of a sociocultural facility with a commercial area, to be located on Avenida de España in Estepona,

As announced this Monday (March 8) by the mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, the facility will highlight one of the main axes of the municipality and will open up that part of the city to the sea, creating a new tourist attraction on a 3,162m2 plot.

It is planned to include a large commercial centre, whose roof will act as an open pedestrian area, facilitating a viewpoint over the Mediterranean Sea, in a perfect location next to the promenade, and close to the marina and the main urban centre.

The architect Moreno Peralta has been responsible for such outstanding projects as the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU) of Málaga in 1983, for which he was presented with the National Urban Planning Award, as well as working on the recovery of the Parador de San Rafael as the headquarters of Andalucían Tourism, plus the Torremolinos Town Hall building, among other projects.

Other works he has been responsible for include the building of the Higher Polytechnic School of Málaga, the rehabilitation of the fortified areas of Melilla, which earned him the Europa Nostra Award in 1999, and the building of the Faculty of Law of the University of Málaga, as reported by malagahoy.es.

