Córdoba Thieves Steal 1,600 Kilos Of Olives From Farms

Córdoba Thieves Steal 1,600 Kilos Of Olives From Farms.

CÓRDOBA Thieves Steal 1,600 Kilos Of Olives From Farms in Puente Genil

The Guardia Civil in Puente Genil, Córdoba, investigated seven people in connection with the theft of 1,600 kilos of olives from three farms in the town, and, thanks to the involvement of the aerial team and the Roca Team officers, the culprits have been arrested and the material recovered.

The investigations began on the afternoon of February 17, after the Roca team, who were operating as the ground force, became aware of a robbery taking place in the fields of the De La Benemérita farm, and the helicopter from the Guardia Civil airborne service based in Granada was launched, quickly spotting two vehicles and their occupants, allegedly in the process of stealing olives.

The Roca team guided by the helicopter crew, moved in on the farm and the thieves, capturing one vehicle and its occupants, while the other managed to escape. A search of the vehicle uncovered a load of olives, and as the two men were unable to verify the legitimate origin of the olives, they were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Guardia Civil helicopter tracked the second vehicle heading along the A-318 in the direction of Estepa, Sevilla, and guided the Roca team to intercept it, with three more occupants who again were transporting a cargo of olives.

Later the same afternoon at around 5pm, a third vehicle was spotted by the police helicopter unit, in an olive grove near the Aldea la Mina de Puente Genil, with several people again presumed to be stealing olives, and as they tried to make their escape along a dirt track, they were intercepted by the Roca team and arrested, with tools in their vehicle similar to those used for harvesting olives.


