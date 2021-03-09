THERE are still some ‘hangovers’ from the Civil War and when the Guardia Civil became aware of the possibility of the sale of some old military items, they went into action.

Whilst it is perfectly acceptable to collect and own antique weapons, the items that were on sale in a shop in Palma and through the internet from an individual in Santa Maria.

Officers visited both premises accompanied by a weapons inspection team and explosives specialists and were surprised with what they found and seized.

-- Advertisement --



In Santa Maria there was a 150mm shell as well as a number of old cartridges whilst in the Palma shop, they discovered a 1930s submachine gun, an old pistol and a mortar bomb all in the possession of an individual who did not hold the necessary permits to own them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Civil War military artifacts seized by Guardia Civil”.