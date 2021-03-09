Choosing the Best Registered Agent Service for your Startup in 2021

Starting a business is no easy feat, and the world of startups is a busy place, with many startups never really starting; it’s estimated that over 9 out of 10 startups fail. Having systems and services in place to support the longevity for any startup or small business needs to be top priority. Many owners will choose to do a lot of processes themselves, but choosing the best services may prove to be the best option.

There are various steps involved when starting a business, or commonly an LLC (Limited Liability Company), this includes selecting your state, naming your LLC, and filling in forms like Operating Agreements, Formation documents, and part of this is choosing a Registered Agent. This article will discuss the importance of choosing a Registered Agent service for your startup including mention of the top services available right now.

What is a Registered Agent?

Registered agents, appointed by the LLC, are in charge of all legal obligations in a business. They receive and accept important legal documents like Service of Process in the event a company is sued and keep tax compliance and annual report deadlines up to date.

While a business owner can act as the registered agent, there are advantages to choosing a service. Primarily, it provides more time for the business owner to focus on other aspects of business growth, as well as providing more privacy and discretion as all files are sent to the registered agent’s address and not the business owner’s private address.

The Best Registered Agent Services

ZenBusiness

Their prices are affordable for businesses starting out, at $99 per year (alongside change of agent fees) they cover all state requirements with online document access and expert support.

They also offer a Complete Coverage package for $149, which comes with ‘Worry Free Compliance’. Their online platform provides low-cost filing and returning of documents. Using the latest technology in automation clients also receive, ‘fast and simple’, customized online business formation services.

IncFile

Pricing is $119 per year, but if a company incorporates through IncFile they receive free registered agent services for the first year. Features include an accessible online dashboard to store and view all business-related information, tailored notifications via SMS and email about all documents and legal correspondence, and an ‘always-available’ registered agent to handle all documentation.

Rocket Lawyer

Rocket Lawyer provides assistance from experienced legal advisors with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Pricing starts at $149.99 per year and the Premium membership is $39.99 per month, which includes 25% off the registered agent services with various other free and discounted services. Clients can start with a free 7-day trial period.

Northwest Registered Agent

Starting at $125 per year, businesses can select their state or multiple states. Clients can access a secure online portal with all their documents and state forms. They will also be notified about annual reports and when a document has been uploaded to their account with no extra charges per document. Unlike other services that only scan specific documents, Northwest scans every document.

Harbor Compliance

Prices start from $89 to $99 per year, for multiple years clients receive 5-10% discount. Clients’ documents will be scanned and delivered electronically on the same day with online access to the local registered agent address, pre-filled and signed state forms, and annual report tracking and notifications. They will also call the primary account holder when there is a Service of Process.

InCorp

Ideal for a startup, pricing is $99 per year, but if clients sign up for 5 years they will only pay $66.56 per year, saving $162.20 (exclusive to the United States and Hawaii). The free Entity Management System (EMS), available on iOS devices, enables clients to record important dates on the compliance calendar, track mail, view and store documents, pay invoices, and keep up to date with other important business details.

LegalZoom

Legal Zoom has served over 1.5 million clients as a registered agent service. Prices start at $299 per year, which includes notifications about important mail received, a Compliance Calendar to track deadlines for annual reports, unlimited cloud storage, and U.S. residents will have $1M in identity theft protection and credit monitoring through Experian.

Summary

Choosing the best registered agent service will depend on the business requirements and budget, although most agents offer the standard services, the best place to start is with the most affordable service for the longevity of the business.