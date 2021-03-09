THE Calanova Cancer Charity shop situated at Avenida Joan Miro 354 San Agustin 07015 Palma is having a massive €1 sale of clothes from next week, March 15.

This means that ladies and gentlemen can expect to pick up a bargain in jackets, coats, shoes, scarves, hats, bags and much more so a visit to the shop is recommended so that you can see for yourself what is available.

Opened in November 2011, it has raised almost €400,000 to help people with cancer in the Balearics and subject to Covid-19 regulations is open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday (10am to 2pm Saturday) but continues to look for volunteers.

Sadly, one of its much-loved volunteers, known by all as ‘Scottish Maggie’ who was a fluent Spanish speaker passed away, herself the victim of cancer which she readily helped to try to fight and her friends at the charity will miss her.

According to research, one in two people will be touched by some form of cancer during their lifetimes and despite the fact that recovery rates are getting better all of the time, research into this insidious disease and care for those who suffer is ongoing but needs financial support.

