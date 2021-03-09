Cádiz Man Arrested For Stealing Five Hams From Butcher’s Shop

CÁDIZ Man Arrested For Breaking Into A Butcher And Stealing Five Hams



The National Police in Cádiz arrested a 38-year-old man after he smashed the window of the Nietos del Lengue butcher’s shop in El Puerto de Santa María, in the province of Cádiz, and stole five hams.

The butcher’s shop located at No6 of the Mercado de Abastos, in local 11, on Avenida Valencia of the Mercado de Abastos, and specialises in white pork, Iberian pork, national and imported beef, poultry, and processed products.

Thanks to an eagle-eyed member of the public who called the Intelligent Communication and Control Command Center 091 (CIMACC-091), and reported seeing a man smash the shop window, a nearby patrol was able to divert immediately to the vicinity of the shop where they took a detailed description of the thief from the eye-witness.

The patrol put a call out to other local patrols and within minutes a man matching the thief’s description was spotted and approached by officers, at which point he removed his top and crawled underneath a parked vehicle where the officers cornered him and arrested him on the charge of breaking and entering, and of stealing the hams, which officers found he had thrown underneath another car nearby.

The thief was taken to the El Puerto de Santa María Police Station and once the police report was completed, the suspect was placed at the disposal of the local court, as reported by elmira.es.

