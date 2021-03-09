Buckingham Palace Expected To Respond To Harry And Meghan’s Oprah Interview Today.

Buckingham Palace is expected to respond today to allegations of racism after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired in the UK on Monday, March 9.

It is understood that Palace officials have prepared a statement but the Queen had not signed off on Monday night as she wanted more time to consider it. Aides were locked in talks all day Monday with input from members of the Royal family. Both sister-in-law Kate Middleton and Prince Charles’ wife Camilla were spotted by British tabloids out and about hours after the interview.

Labour shadow cabinet ministers Diane Abbott and Jonathan Ashworth have both called for a response from the monarchy. Mr Ashworth said: “The Palace needs to come forward with a response – I think people would expect them to make a response.”

Meghan and Harry laid bare their brief lives as a working royal couple on ITV at 9 pm Monday, alleging that a member of the family – not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – made a racist comment about their unborn son.

Prince Charles broke cover today for his first public appearance since Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview – as royal aides scrambled to sign off a response after the Queen ‘refused to approve’ one yesterday.

The Prince of Wales seemed to be putting on a brave face this morning as he visited a pop-up vaccination centre at Jesus House church near Brent Cross in north London, as he continued with his public duties amid the continuing fallout.

Charles was personally referenced by Prince Harry, who said he had cut off contact with him, while his wife, Camilla, has previously been accused by Meghan of leaking stories about her to the press.

Prince William was pictured in public today for the first time since Harry and Meghan’s interview- he appeared to be tearful noted the photographer.

One of the most shocking revelations from the interview was the alleged discussion between Harry and a member of the Royal Family about baby Archie’s potential skin colour.

“All Britain’s wealth is built on the backs of colonialism, slavery and people theft, so why would people be surprised that it’s still trickling down and it’s still running right through the veins of the Royal Family,” comedian Gina Yashere told Sky News.

Buckingham Palace are said to be in ‘crisis talks’ after Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview.

