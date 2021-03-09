British Airways Flight Declares Mid-Air Emergency.
BRITISH AIRWAYS declared an emergency in mid-air on a flight from Heathrow to Aberdeen today (March 9) and was forced to divert to Manchester.
Reports of a medical emergency on board Flight BA1306 meant that the Heathrow to Aberdeen flight had to be grounded in a priority landing at Manchester Airport.
The flight left Heathrow this morning at 10.39am and should have arrived at Aberdeen by 11.51am. However, flight radar software shows the Airbus A320-232 has since landed at Manchester Airport.
A spokesman for the airline said: “The flight diverted to Manchester as a precaution due to an unwell cabin crew member on board.
“The aircraft landed safely. We are sorry for the inconvenience to our customers.”
Earlier this month, a passenger plane was forced to return to an airport in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum after an angry and aggressive cat, which had somehow got into the cockpit, attacked the pilots shortly after takeoff!
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Airways Flight Declares Mid-Air Emergency”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.
Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!