British Airways Flight Declares Mid-Air Emergency.

BRITISH AIRWAYS declared an emergency in mid-air on a flight from Heathrow to Aberdeen today (March 9) and was forced to divert to Manchester.

Reports of a medical emergency on board Flight BA1306 meant that the Heathrow to Aberdeen flight had to be grounded in a priority landing at Manchester Airport.

The flight left Heathrow this morning at 10.39am and should have arrived at Aberdeen by 11.51am. However, flight radar software shows the Airbus A320-232 has since landed at Manchester Airport.