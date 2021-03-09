Brighton and Hove City Council Looking to Stamp Out Terrorism Threat Brought on by Conspiracy Theorists.

ACCORDING to a council report, which has been described as an update on the government’s Prevent policy – aimed at preventing terrorism and extremism – there is a high risk of radicalisation in Brighton and Hove stemming from COVID conspiracy theorists and ‘anti-vaxxers’.

“Conspiracy theories about Covid-19 and anti-vaccination content were shared among many communities,” the reports says.

“However, the right-wing extremist narratives are tailored to cohere with a conspiratorial worldview, such as the ‘Great Replacement’ or ’White genocide’ and have also co-opted the term ‘Great Reset’.

“The narratives intersect with anti-establishment, anti-semitic, anti-Islam, anti-left and anti-migrant tropes and often include call for violence.

“Online risks have emerged prominently during the lockdown period, extremists have exploited the pandemic to spread disinformation and misinformation.

“During Covid-19 increased vulnerabilities to radicalisation are reported with reduced protective circles around vulnerable individuals which could be exploited by groomers.

“An emerging threat is from ‘Mixed, Unclear, or Unstable’ ideology where individuals do not adhere to a clearly defined, well-known ideology, are inclined towards use of violence or glorifying violence.

“Personal grievances and victimisation are framed in the larger wider political context and collective victimisation.

“Incel (involuntary celibate) and school shootings are other emerging risks noted nationally and locally.”

Conspiracy theories have ramped up since the start of the pandemic, with the controversial conspiracy theorist, David Icke, consistently claiming that there is more to the Covid pandemic than meets the eye, even going as far as calling it a “PLANdemic”. However, this appears to be the first time Covid-deniers have been ‘blamed’ for leading people to terrorism.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brighton and Hove City Council Looking to Stamp Out Terrorism Threat Brought on by ‘Conspiracy Theorists’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.