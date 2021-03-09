Brief news from Axarquia

Destination

MAYOR Óscar Medina has pledged to continue working to make Torrox a preferred destination in Europe” and is taking part in the ITB Berlin telematic meetings which come to an end on Friday, March 12, to ensure the town “is in perfect condition to receive tourists and thus reactivate the local economy”.

Highest yet

NERJA has approved its €37,903,079 budget which has been hailed it “highest investment to date”, with €12,200,000 aimed at the “economic reactivation” of Nerja and Maro, and large social spending to support the most vulnerable families hardest hit by the pandemic in the municipality.

Be aware

THE Local Police and the Consumer Information Office of Torrox is urging members of the public to be vigilant reiterating the fact that gas checks will only be carried out at people’s homes if the homeowner themselves calls the gas company to arrange the visit.

Far reaching

THE campaign ‘Axarquia Costa del Sol wants to see you” has reached more than 800,000 people on social networks through images and publications, highlighting the region’s natural and heritage resources, its gastronomy and its regularly celebrated customs. The initiative was launched in July of last year.

Well received

A BUDGET of €16,000 was set aside to complete repairs on the television antenna at Bentomiz Castle in Arenas. The council assures “very good quality” receptions should now be being received and has asked residents to check they can now receive all channels, and to contact them if they are having problems.

Accessible

THE Home and Social Centre of Maro has been completely remodeled and is now equipped with a new access ramp and renovated toilets including adapted facilities for people with reduced mobility. The council has spent €150,000 on the project. After two years without use, the centre is now fully accessible for all users.

