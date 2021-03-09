Breaking News: Queen ‘saddened’ to learn of Meghan and Harry’s ‘challenging last few years’

Tara Rippin
Breaking News: Queen ‘saddened’ to learn of Meghan and Prince Harry’s ‘challenging last few years’.

THE Queen has responded to Meghan Markle’s explosive interview saying she is “saddened” and adding that: “Some recollections may vary”.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace finally responded to the reveal all chat with Oprah Winfrey which saw a tearful Meghan reveal she and Harry were under immense pressure from the Firm.

She told millions of viewers there had been conversations with Harry and an undisclosed family member about their then unborn son Archie and what colour his skin would be and “what that would mean or look like”.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” reads the statement on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.


“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and other senior members of the Royal Family were said to be locked in crisis talks after the two-hour interview aired.

And it was thought the monarch wanted more time to respond to the issues raised, including revelations Meghan felt suicidal.


