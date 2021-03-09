BREAKING NEWS: Judge Orders Catalan Independence Politicians Back to Prison

A JUDGE in Spain has ordered seven Catalan independence politicians back to prison after they were released.

A court in Cataluña has said the Catalan independence politicians must go back to prison after a judge overturned a previous ruling.

The news will see former vice president Oriol Junqueras; former directors Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Raül Romeva and Joaquim Forn; and the leaders of the ANC and Òmnium social entities, Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart all return to prison after the judge overturned an earlier ruling that had allowed the politicians to be semi-released.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament has withdrawn former Catalan prime minster Carles Puigdemont’s immunity, allowing a European arrest warrant against him to be reactivated.

The move to lift the immunity passed in the European parliament vote with 400 votes in favour, 248 against and 45 abstentions, will see an arrest warrant suspended since January 2020 become active once again.

At the same meeting, the parliament also voted to remove immunity from former minister Antoni Comin and Clara Ponsati.

The decision of the European Parliament, which was made yesterday but only made public today, allows the authorities to restart extradition processes against the three MEPs who have been wanted by the Spanish justice since their flight from Cataluña in 2017.

The Catalan independence politicians have all been accused by Spain’s central government of holding an illegal independence referendum which saw large numbers of Cataluñans vote and widespread protests against the police who tried to stop them.

