THE European Parliament has withdrawn Carles Puigdemont’s immunity, allowing a European arrest warrant to be reactivated.

The parliament has lifted immunity from prosecution given to former president of Cataluña, Carles Puigdemont, allowing a European arrest warrant to be put back in place.

The move to lift the immunity passed in the European parliament vote with 400 votes in favour, 248 against and 45 abstentions, will see an arrest warrant suspended since January 2020 become active once again.

-- Advertisement --



At the same meeting, parliament also voted to remove immunity from former minister Antoni Comin and Clara Ponsati.

The decision of the European Parliament, which was made yesterday but only made public today, allows the authorities to restart extradition processes against the three MEPs who have been wanted by the Spanish justice since their flight from Cataluña in 2017.

The extradition processes had been suspended at the beginning of 2020 when the Catalan politicians became MEPs and waited for the European Parliament to confirm their immunity.

The politicians have announced they will appeal to the European Court of Justice for alleged “irregularities” in the procedures against them in the European Parliament.

The three have been wanted by the Spanish authorities ever since holding an illegal independence referendum in Cataluña in 2017 after Spain’s central government ruled they did not have the power to hold one.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: European Parliament Withdraws Puigdemont’s Immmunity”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.