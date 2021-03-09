An update on Equality in Business: TRUiC On US Women-Owned Certified Business

In recent years, women-owned businesses have skyrocketed, comprising 40% of US businesses, with the number of women estimated to be over 12 million, undoubtedly, these figures will increase every year. The federal government has provided considerable support for women-owned businesses through various nationally recognized certification programs aiming to take women-owned businesses to the next level.

There are different certifications available, namely, the WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business), the subset EDWOSB (Economically Disadvantaged WOSBs), and WBENC (Women’s Business Enterprise National Council) certifications. This article will discuss what these certifications are in more detail and how women can certify their business.

What are the Women-Owned Business Certifications?

The above-mentioned certifications for women-owned businesses are run by the SBA (Small Business Association) and certified through their contracting programs with the primary certification being the WOSB. The certification process started more than 20 years ago when the federal government set a goal to contribute 5% of all federal contracting dollars to women-owned businesses every year.

In 2015 this goal was met when over $17 billion was made available for Women-Owned Small Businesses (WOSB), especially for underrepresented and economically disadvantaged businesses. This was initially met with reservations from government and corporate agencies who did not see the advantage of contracting with women-owned businesses.

The advantages of applying for these certifications will allow women to expand their companies’ growth by receiving more money from government contracts, have more opportunities like training and mentorship programs to enhance the business and the employees’ skills, gain more access to a wider network of industry professionals, and most importantly, boost the credibility and visibility of the company. Women-owned businesses also get listed for business classification in the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS).

How to Certify as a Women-Owned Business

If you want to take your business to the next step you will need to apply for certification before applying for the WOSB Federal Contracting Program, which will also have eligibility requirements. Certification is done either through the SBA.gov website or SBA approved Third-party certification organizations.

The SBA offers businesses additional support during the certification process, this includes using the SBA Local Assistance Tool to contact their regional or district SBA offices or Women’s Business Center. The SBA also offers training webinars and how-to videos to learn more about how to use the online certification platform. Applying through the SBA is free, but there will be costs involved to receive the certificate, which will be given by the third-party.

Below are four third-party organizations that provide certification, each organization will have varying fees and requirements for the application process, it’s recommended to contact the agency for more information. The organizations are listed below:

U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce

El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

National Women Business Owners Corporation

Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Once a business has certification there are certain eligibility requirements for the WOSB Federal Contracting Program, these are intended to ‘level the playing field’ for women who own small businesses. Women-owned businesses need to meet the following criteria:

Is it a small business according to the SBA standards? Is it, at the least, 51% owned by women and controlled by women with U.S. citizenship? Is it managed by women day-to-day, and are long-term decisions for the business made by women?

Additionally, to qualify for the EDWOSB (Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business), which also needs to meet the general requirements listed above, the following criteria need to be met if it is owned and controlled by one or more women:

Does each woman have a personal net worth less than $750, 000? Does each woman have an adjusted gross income (averaged over the previous 3 years) of $350,000 or less? Does each woman have personal assets that totals to $6 million or less?

When your documentation is received it will usually take 15 to 90 days to become certified, however, it is advised to allocate more time if necessary due to unforeseen circumstances and the type of certification applied for. Additionally, the costs involved can also vary between $350 to $1,300.

Conclusion

US women-owned small businesses will benefit from being a part of the SBA WOSB certification programs, especially to improve the growth and credibility of their business. Above is a general overview of what the certification process is, however, it is recommended to become familiarized with the eligibility requirements before applying, you can read more about these on TRUiC’s website.