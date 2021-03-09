Almuñecar Announces Cycling Tourism Plan

ALMUNECAR has announced a plan to improve cycling tourism.

The move will see Almuñecar improve its cycling tourism, according to Deputy Mayor Daniel Barberbo.

The Almuñecar Tourist Board has launched signage from a specialist cycling friendly agency so that tourists who visit the municipality.

Councillor Barbero said: “Now with the aforementioned signs, which will be installed at various points in the municipal offices and in the participating establishments, the routes can be accessed through a QR code that gives access to the website that collects all the information.”

The Cycling Friendly portal has been providing cycling information for 10 years, from cycling routes, events, cycling news, and information on products and services, hotels, holiday accommodation, bars and restaurants, shops, bicycle rental, specialised agencies, physiotherapists, and sports doctors, all geolocated on a map so clients can locate it easily.

The Almuñecar Tourism delegate said that he recently visited a hotel in the municipality and praised the services and welcome offered by the establishment and the town which had received him at the headquarters of the Board of Trustees of Tourism.

