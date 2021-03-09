Almost 11,000 people living with undiagnosed breast cancer due to Covid disruptions.

THOUSANDS of people in the UK could be living with breast cancer that has not yet been diagnosed due to disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the leading UK breast cancer charity has revealed.

Breast Cancer Now estimates that around 10,7001 fewer people across the UK were diagnosed with breast cancer between March and December 2020 as a direct result of the impacts of the pandemic and warns that in the worst cases some women could die as a result of delayed diagnoses.

Breast cancer services faced significant disruption in 2020 due to the pandemic.

With the NHS breast screening program being paused and appointments now running at a reduced rate due to safety measures, the charity also says that nearly 1.2 million fewer women had breast screening between March and December 2020.

Meanwhile, there was a 90,000 drop in referrals to a specialist for patients with possible symptoms of breast cancer in England between March and December last year, with women telling the charity they were reluctant to attend medical appointments for fear of catching the virus.

They also cited not wanting to further burden the NHS.

It’s also been reported that some GPs have been reluctant to risk sending their patients to the local hospital for fear of Covid infection.

Warning of a ‘perfect storm’, the charity is calling on UK Governments to invest long-term and take a strategic approach to addressing the rapidly growing crisis facing the cancer workforce now, to give everyone the best possible chance of early diagnosis.

Breast Cancer Now is also urging women to contact their GP right away if they find any new or unusual breast changes, and to continue to attend their breast screening appointments when invited.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “The tragic cost of almost 11,000 missing breast cancer diagnoses is that in the worst cases, women could die from the disease.

“And looking ahead, while we cannot know the full impacts of the pandemic, what we do know now is that over the coming years the number of women coming forward could overwhelm our already over-stretched workforce.”

She added: “Women with breast cancer have already paid an unacceptable price due to the pandemic – we simply cannot afford for any more time to pass before UK Governments invest in and tackle the crisis facing the cancer workforce.

“Only then will we be giving women the best chance of an early breast cancer diagnosis which we know is critical to their chances of survival.”

