Alhaurín De La Torre Driver Caught Doing 250kph On A-7

Chris King
The Málaga Guardia Civil traffic police investigated and brought to justice a driver who was clocked travelling at 250kph along the A-7 in the direction of Barcelona, on a stretch of road with a 100kph speed limit.

In a police statement, they said that the incident occurred on February 28 whilst officers were carrying out a speed control on the A-7, at Km229, in the municipality of Alhaurín de la Torre, when the car appeared and was registered doing a speed of 250kph.

The driver has been charged with the offence of speeding and endangering road safety and will appear in a court for sentencing.

