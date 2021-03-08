YOUNG GIRL tasered by police thought to be youngest in the UK to have been hit with a 50,000 V taser by police.

According to The Sun a young girl of only 10-years-old has been tasered by police at a flat after she threatened her mother. It is believed that the girl was in possession of weapons when she was hit with a 50,000 V electric stun gun by police.

Allegedly the girl was threatening her businesswoman mother with both a hammer and garden shears at a flat which is in a private and gated estate, and the girl is thought to be the youngest person in the UK to ever have been tasered by police.

-- Advertisement --



A source for The Sun explained that, “Police were confronted by the girl holding a weapon and in an extremely agitated state.

“An officer yelled at the girl to drop the weapon and when she didn’t comply, a Taser was used on her.”

The matter is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a complaint was made over the event.

Former Met detective Mick Neville said, “The use of a Taser on a primary school-aged child is extremely rare and disturbing.”

He also went on to add that, “A weapon like a hammer or shears in the hands of a ten-year-old could be as deadly as in the hands of an adult.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Young Girl Tasered by Police Thought to Be Youngest in the UK”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.