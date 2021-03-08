A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a dog in the street in Sevilla.

The 50-year-old woman was attacked on Saturday, March 6, by a mastiff breed dog that was loose in the street, causing her bleeding wounds to her arm.

-- Advertisement --



The emergency services in Sevilla reported that at around 10am they received a call from El Avion area of the city, not far from San Pablo Airport, regarding a woman who was bleeding profusely from one arm after being attacked by a dog.

Apparently, she was walking in the area when she was attacked with no prior warning by a Spanish mastiff that was roaming freely through an area of ​​warehouses.

Local Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and they controlled the bleeding until paramedics arrived who treated her and transferred her to a hospital.

The police located the owner of the animal, who apparently has it inside a warehouse to guard the premises, and once the documentation of the animal was verified they told him to keep it under control and quarantine and to appear in the premises of the municipal animal control department to comply with the mandatory veterinary procedures in these cases.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman rushed to hospital in Sevilla following dog attack”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.