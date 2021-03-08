Valencia’s President Criticises Madrid Over Easter

VALENCIA’S president criticises Madrid over their insistence on keeping borders open during Easter

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, reiterated his opinion on Monday, March 8, that all autonomous communities should keep their borders closed over Easter to “generate an atmosphere favourable to containment” and he said that he finds it difficult to understand why Madrid is so reluctant to do so. “It is like when one goes in the wrong direction on a highway,” he quipped.

With the Health Council due to meet in two days, Mr Puig reaffirmed his belief that the delegates must agree on making the perimeter restrictions mandatory in order to avoid giving mixed messages to the public.

“The ‘pandemic’ fatigue exists, we all want it to happen now, but now we are in an attacking position for the first time. We are winning this match,” he told reporters.

Asked about the vaccine rollout, the president confirmed that a mass rollout will begin as planned at the start of April, and said that the regional government has not ruled out using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on people over the age of 55, as has been done in Catalonia.

Mr Puig added that this week he be studying all the available health reports to consider reducing the current restrictions in the Valencian Community. However, he warned that any de-escalation will be done in a measured way as “we cannot take steps backwards.”

