Two People Confirmed Dead after a Light Aircraft Crash Spain's Toledo

TWO people have tragically been confirmed dead after a light aircraft crash in Spain’s Toledo.

The light aircraft tragically crashed in Toledo’s La Iglesuela del Tiétar, but the cause of the crash is not yet known. It has been confirmed that two people died during Sunday’s crash.

The crash occurred shortly after midday on Sunday at the town’s aerodrome and an investigation is being carried out into the incident at La Iglesuela del Tiétar which borders on the province of Avila.

According to sources from the Castile-La Mancha 112 emergency services the incident was reported at shortly before 1pm on Sunday afternoon. It was also confirmed that both occupants of the aircraft had sadly died.

Emergency services attended the scene of the accident in hopes of recovering people alive, but sadly both occupants who had to be freed from the aircraft by firefighters from the town of Santa Olalla in Toledo had died in the crash.

The rescue operation also consisted of an emergency doctor and members of the Guardia Civil from both Toledo and Avila. The scene of the accident was also attended by a Basic life support ambulance along with a medical helicopter in the hopes of being able to quickly transfer patients to hospital, but sadly it was not possible as both occupants of the plane were certified dead at the scene.

