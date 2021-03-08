Tottenham Stabbing: One Dead After Broad Daylight Knife Attack

TOTTENHAM STABBING: One person dead and another seriously injured after broad daylight knife attack

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched after a man was found fatally stabbed in Tottenham at lunch time on Monday, March 8. Officers along with the London Ambulance Service arrived at Penshurst Road, N17 after being alerted to an incident at 1:54 pm and found three men, two with stab wounds.

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another, believed to be 18-years-old was rushed to hospital for treatment but his injuries, while serious, aren’t believed to be life threatening. A third man, also aged 18, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have yet been made and that homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are taking over the case.

A spokesperson for LAS said: “Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a man died at the scene.

“A second man was treated and taken to a major trauma centre.”

Photos on social media show that a cordon remains in place around White Hart Lane Station.

