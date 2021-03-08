TOM CRUISE ‘surprises NHS staff with a secret visit’ to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise reportedly paid a surprise visit to the ExCel Centre in East London on Thursday, March 4, to thank the NHS staff working there for all their hard work and dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Sun: ‘He told his team he wanted to pay his personal tribute to frontline health staff who have helped get movies back on track.

‘They were really shocked to see such a huge movie star. Tom wanted to keep it a secret and ensure it was a nice surprise for them.

‘The world had heard his rant at crew on set and that proved just how seriously he has taken the pandemic.’

Mission: Impossible 7 has just wrapped up filming after stints in Italy, Norway, and London since July, and has had no shortage of production issues, and the 58-year-old star was recording screaming at his crew for breaking Covid social distancing rules back in December.

In the middle of the set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, Cruise let rip in a sweary rant for breaking the strict rules he has in place and warned ‘if he sees it again, they’re f***ing gone.’ In an audio recording obtained by The Sun, Cruise said: ‘We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us, because they believe in us and what we’re doing.”

