THE impact of the pandemic of gender equality in the home in Spain

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, most people saw their lives altered beyond recognition, with one of the main changes being the amount of time spent in the home. A striking … is that the health crisis seems to have had a very negative impact on the perception that Spanish women have of gender equality in the home.

According to a study conducted by DMY and published in Spanish daily 20 minutos, while 59 per cent of women felt that equality had been achieved at home in 2019, this figure dropped to just 45 per cent in 2020. The survey coincides with the celebration of International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8, and on a positive note, 51 per cent of Spanish women surveyed feel that equality in politics has improved in the past year, compared with 48 per cent in 2019.

-- Advertisement --



The men questioned paint a more positive picture, with more than 60 per cent believing that equality in every area of life has improved over the last three years.

Interestingly, DMY reported a large disparity between education levels and employment status; the lower the level of education, the more inequalities observed, particularly in the home and at work. Respondents placed in the ‘without education’ group reported the biggest gender gap, with 70 per cent believing that men and women were not equal at work, and 69 per cent citing inequality in the home.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Impact Of The Pandemic On Gender Equality In Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.