The Dama could return to Elche

ELCHE’S mayor Carlos Gonzalez declared that the temporary return of the Dama de Elche to the city would boost tourism.

Earlier, Spain’s Minister of Culture Jose Manuel Rodrigues Uribes, had said he was open to allowing the Iberian sculpture to travel from Madrid’s Archaeological Museum to the city where it was discovered in Elche’s La Alcudia district in 1897.

“We are confident that a temporary loan of the Dama will make our city extraordinarily visible nationally and internationally, energising a sector that is key to economic activity and employment,” Gonzalez said.

If there are no hitches, the Dama could arrive back in Elche at Easter 2022 as the centrepiece of an exhibition of Iberian art, Gonzalez revealed.

“The minister’s stance allows city hall to work towards a temporary loan,” he said.

The mayor went to explain that as well the 2,500-year-old limestone bust, the planned exhibition would feature 40 pieces of Iberian art. “The Culture department is already in talks with the La Alcudia Foundation which is likely to contribute local exhibits and others from the same context as the Dama.”

