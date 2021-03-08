Terrorist supplies camouflaged in used clothing

THE trial continues in Madrid of seven Alicante-province residents accused of sending arms and military uniforms to Syria and Irak.

Despite their protestations of innocence, police investigators allege that the network smuggled supplies to both countries, camouflaged in containerloads of used clothing.

Tapped telephones revealed conversations involving a Syrian businessman based in Crevillent, referring to an order for “20,000 uniforms for Daesh.”

He then contacted two of the other men now standing trial, asking how to obtain the uniforms.

Police later found 1,200 uniforms in Crevillent and another 5,000 in a container at Valencia port.

