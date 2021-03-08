Teenager killed and two others injured in quad crash

Teenager killed and two others injured in quad bike crash.

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has died this morning, Monday, March 8, from ‘serious injuries’ sustained in a quad bike accident in Lleida, Catalonia.

The tragic crash in Alcarras, in which two other teenagers were injured, happened yesterday afternoon, after the teenager lost crontrol and the bike was thrown off the road.

None of the three teenagers were wearing helmets, according to reports.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they managed to stablise the now deceased and all three were taken to Arnau de Vilanova Hospital.

Sadly, the teenager died around 6am this morning.

According to the Catalan Traffic Service (SCT), 11 people have died in traffic accidents on Catalan roads this year, down on the same period last year due to mobility restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

Despite the volume of traffic on the roads plummeting SCT is warning drivers ‘not to lower your guard when driving in urban areas’.

The service added that on average, 43 pedestrians are killed annually in road traffic accidents in Catalonia, based on data for the last decade, with half of the victims aged 65 and over.

