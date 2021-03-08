SYRIA’S president and have wife have tested positive for Covid and both are showing mild symptoms

Syria’s president Bashar al-Assas, 55, and his 45-year-old wife Asma has both tested positive for Covid, government officials in Damascus confirmed on Monday, March 8. Although they are both displaying mild symptoms, the spokesperson said that they are feeling quite well and will continue to work from home while in isolation.

Official reports from Syria claim that there have been around 16,000 infections and 1,000 fatalities to date, but the numbers could actually be much higher than this as the economically poor country has struggled to carry out testing with any regularity.

-- Advertisement --



‘Starting February 10th or around that time we started seeing a spike in cases,’ Dr Nabough al-Awa said, while Syrian aid workers claim that the number of people requiring oxygen rose sharply in the opening days of March, but that things are starting to calm down a bit again.

For a country with one of the largest refugee crises in the world, Syria is poorly placed to handle a pandemic of this magnitude and vaccine rollout hasn’t even begun in earnest yet; however, at the beginning of March the Ministry of Health announced they had started administering jabs to frontline health care workers, fuelling the rumours that Russia had donated a supply of the Sputnik V vaccines to Syria after a £1.2 million payout from Israel to secure the release of a hostage.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Syria’s President And His Wife Both Test Positive For Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.