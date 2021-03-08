Spanish Actress Hits Back At Sexist Goya Awards Comments

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Spanish Actress Hits Back At Sexist Goya Awards Comments
Spanish Actress Hits Back At Sexist Goya Awards Comments Image Credit: Twitter @nietomarta

SPANISH actress Marta Nieto hits back at sexist comments made at the Goya Awards Ceremony

Acclaimed actress Marta Nieto has become central to an unfortunate controversy surrounding the 35th annual Goya Awards ceremony, which has otherwise been praised for its sensitive and insightful celebration despite the ongoing difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. RTVE live streamed the show on their Facebook account, but viewers got more than they bargained for, as a couple of its staff passed several sexist remarks as the celebrities arrived on the red carpet, unaware that social media fans heard the entire conversation.

Following the embarrassing event, the video went viral, and the workers, who are under investigation, could be heard commenting that Ms Nieto was “the best of them” as the other actresses looked “like skeletons”.

-- Advertisement --

Ms Nieto took to Instagram to first praise the gala, saying that the event “was an example of professionalism, passion and love for cinema”, adding that “it was an honour” to participate in the ceremony.

She went on to blast the sexist words of the commentators, which came just two days before the celebration of International Women’s Day.

“Regarding the video and the leaked audios, I would like to scream with rage. Because of this type of comments the 8M makes more sense than ever, because your sexist judgments that objectify us and compare us based on your ridiculous tastes should be something that would embarrass you to verbalize,” the actress criticised.


Marta Nieto’s first words after being the subject of macho comments at the Goya Gala

She continued by saying that the comments are “the sample of the society in which we live. Of the right of some to have an opinion without consequences and of the obligation of many to be silent and please.

“Our bodies are not for you. They are not for your delight, your judgment or for your experiences. Our bodies are for us. How we want to dress, how we enjoy them, how we look or not, is our business. For our pleasure. What shame and shame.”


RTVE has apologised for the incident and confirmed that the men heard on the audio are currently under investigation.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Actress Hits Back At Sexist Goya Awards Comments”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous article‘Man Up’ Heads to the Murcia Circus Theatre
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here