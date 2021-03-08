Spain is the world’s 10th biggest market for organic products in terms of the total value of organic sales.

AND the country is the 11th market when it comes to the percentage of organic consumption.

A report by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food shows how the organic farming sector continues with its strong growth process and is becoming an important differentiated food sector within the entire Spanish food system.

The estimated value of organic production at its origin surpassed €2.3 billion in 2019, up 8.32 per cent on the previous year.

More than three quarters of this corresponds to organic production of plant origin and a quarter to that of animal origin.

The data shows that on average, each person in Spain spends €50.22 on organic products, with the most spent on fruit (15.5 per cent) and fresh vegetables (13.9 per cent).

Exports reached €995 million while imports totaled just over €1.07 billion.

General Director of the Food Industry, Jose Miguel Herrero, said Spain is “moving towards a sustainable model that is committed to the environment”, adding that after the summer, the ministry will carry out its “most important campaign to promote organic production”.

Chef Jose Andres will be the face of the promotional campaign that will be launched under the slogan: ‘The richest country in the world’.

