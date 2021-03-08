Spain Announces 4.8 million Pfizer Vaccines Will Be Delivered In April.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that Spain will receive 4.8 million vaccines from Pfizer this April.

The minister again insisted that the objective continues to be the vaccination of 70 per cent of the Spanish population for the summer. She explained that the essential thing is that “the vaccines that we have contracted arrive. With those that will arrive in March, we will begin to meet our objectives, we are working closely with the communities to increase their vaccination capacity.”

-- Advertisement --



She added, quote: “It is an unprecedented vaccination campaign in history. The advance purchases of the EU has worked and we are meeting the milestones set. Now the objective is for those over 80 years of age. We must protect the most vulnerable.” She said she also hoped that the Interterritorial Council, as well as the Public Health Commission, establish that patients with a higher risk should be classed as a priority.

‘Royal’ Vaccinations cause outrage

Members of Spain’s government have criticised the Spanish royal family after it emerged that King Felipe’s two sisters received Covid vaccinations during a visit to UAE instead of waiting their turn in Spain.

“Their privileges come before the people they claim to represent,” the Left-wing Podemos party, the junior member of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s coalition government, said in a tweet.

Pablo Iglesias, Podemos’s leader and deputy prime minister, said society “won’t accept that royal family members have vaccinations in Abu Dhabi when the rest of the Spanish people are queueing up with discipline for their turn”.

The online newspaper El Confidencial revealed on Tuesday evening that princesses Elena and Cristina, both in their fifties, had been vaccinated when visiting exiled father Juan Carlos in Abu Dhabi a month ago.

They would still have to wait months for jabs in Spain due to their age. According to Spain’s vaccination programme, the elderly in care homes and many key workers have been vaccinated, with the over-80s the current focus of the campaign.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Announces 4.8 million Pfizer Vaccines Will Be Delivered In April”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.