Schools In The UK Open For Students Today.



Schools in the UK opened their doors to students today, Monday, March 8, with mass testing of secondary school and college students planned to take place twice a week. However, there is concern that many students could be kept off school as experts warn that the “majority” of positive tests discovered by the Government’s lateral flow tests “could be false positives”.

On Feb 22, Boris Johnson confirmed the easing of lockdown restrictions as part of a gradual roadmap for reopening that will see Covid-19 restrictions eased over four steps spread across at least four months.

-- Advertisement --



“The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus,” Mr Johnson said on Mar 7. It is because of the determination of every person in this country that we can start moving closer to a sense of normality – and it is right that getting our young people back into the classroom is the first step.”

Breakfast and after-school clubs can also reopen, and other children’s activities including sport can restart where necessary to help parents to work. Mr Johnson has also announced a £70 (€81.45) million catch-up programme for children in England who have faced disruption due to Covid-19.

The news comes as the Department for Education (DfE) announced that summer exams will be voluntary and that the exam boards will set a number of questions in each subject for teachers to use for internal assessments if they wish. The Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, also confirmed on Feb 25 that face coverings will be worn in secondary school classrooms, stating that it is “a temporary measure” that will be “replaced at Easter”.

All primary and secondary schools were closed on Jan 5 following the introduction of a third national lockdown in England, and have since offered remote learning for students.

Students in the foundation phase in Wales and those in Primary Years 1 to 3 in Scotland resumed face-to-face learning on Feb 22. From Mar 15, the next phase of school returns in Scotland – including primary and some secondary students – will begin, with all pupils given at least some in-school teaching in that time, before full-time schooling returns after the Easter holidays.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Schools In The UK Open Today Up For Students”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.