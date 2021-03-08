School Infections Drop By 56 Per Cent In Spain’s Alicante

SCHOOL infections in Alicante drop by 56 per cent in just one week

As the province of Alicante continues to get the better of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the evolution of the health situation in the region’s schools is also extremely positive. The latest data released by the Ministry of Education shows there has been a 56 per cent decrease in Covid infections among all schools and institutes in the past seven days.

Of the 297,281 schoolchildren in the province of Alicante, there are currently just 0.1% active positives for the coronavirus, totalling 293 students. A further 0.3 per cent of school-goers are in preventative isolation having come into contact with someone who previously tested positive.

With regard to teachers, of the 27,694 teachers in the province, some 63 professionals have tested positive for the virus, amounting to just 0.2 per cent.

In other news, the President of the Valencian Government, Ximo Puig, said on Monday, March 8 that he plans to analyse all of the available data from the Ministry of Health in the coming week in the hope that the numbers will allow him to reduce the restrictions further. The president acknowledged the fierce impact the closures have had on the hospitality industry and said he will give great consideration to the demands of the sector.

Mr Puig also reiterated his hope that the Expert Committee will agree this week to make border closures over Easter mandatory and expressed his disbelief that the Community of Madrid is arguing against the decision.

“It is like when one goes in the wrong direction on a highway,” he quipped to reporters today.

