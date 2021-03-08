Russian World No8 Andrey Rublev Confirmed To Compete In Andalucía Open 2021

RUSSIAN World No8 Tennis Star Andrey Rublev Confirmed To Compete In Andalucía Open 2021



World No8 tennis player, the 23-year-old Russian star Andrey Rublev, has confirmed he will be competing in the ATP 250 AnyTech365 Andalucía Open 2021 from April 4 to 11 at the Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella, becoming the first out of the top ten tennis players in the world to take part.

Rublev has won seven ATP titles, five of which he won last season, being the tennis player with the most victories in 2020, winning in Doha and Adelaide in the first two weeks of competition, before returning back-to-back titles in Hamburg, St.Petersburg, and Vienna just before making his debut at the Nitto ATP Finals in London, where he earned his first win over Dominic Thiem.

Rublev began 2021 in Melbourne, contesting the ATP Cup with Russia, where he managed to take the title in a final against Italy along with his teammates Medvedev, Donskoy, and Karatsev, with Medvedev the one who defeated him several days later in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open by 7-5 6-3 6-2, his best-ever placing in that Grand Slam event to date.

Now, in April, he arrives in Marbella in the Málaga province of Southern Spain, where he will compete against the likes of Alejandro Davidovich, Pablo Andújar, and Stan Wawrinka, who are already confirmed.

The Moscow-born tennis player has been linked to Spain for many years, being a part of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, ​​under the guidance of the Castellón coach Fernando Vicente since 2016, a result of which has seen them win the titles awarded by the ATP for both ‘Best Coach’ and ‘Player with the Most Progress of the Year’, as voted by the other players on the tour.

