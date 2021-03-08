Roadmap Still On Track But Schools Going Back Will Impact Infection Rate.

SCHOOLS in the UK finally opened their doors to students on Monday, March 8, however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the return of millions of children across England will push up the Covid infection rate.

-- Advertisement --



Mass testing of secondary school and college students is planned to take place twice a week, however, there is concern that many students could be kept off school as experts warn that the “majority” of positive tests discovered by the Government’s lateral flow tests “could be false positives”.

On Feb 22, Boris Johnson confirmed the easing of lockdown restrictions as part of a gradual roadmap for reopening that will see Covid-19 restrictions eased over four steps spread across at least four months.

“The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus,” Mr Johnson said on March 7. “It is because of the determination of every person in this country that we can start moving closer to a sense of normality – and it is right that getting our young people back into the classroom is the first step.”

Speaking on Monday, March 8, in his address to the nation, Mr Johnson said: “This has been a big day and an emotional day for millions of families up and down the country as children see and play with their friends at school for the first time in months.

“Although I know some will have been anxious, as pupils always are on the first day of term, I also know the overwhelming feeling is one of relief.

“We all know the education of our children is so important that the greater risk now is keeping them out of school for a day longer.”

In a tweet, the PM said: “I want to thank teachers, parents, guardians and carers for the work you have done to keep kids learning throughout the pandemic. Getting all schools back has been our priority and the first step of our roadmap back to normality.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Roadmap Still On Track But Schools Going Back Will Impact Infection Rate”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.