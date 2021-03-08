Rangers Fans Ignore Lockdown Rules As ‘Disgraceful’ Crowds Celebrate Title Win.

Rangers fans ignored calls to obey the Covid rules after winning the Scottish Premiership for the first time in a decade, amidst warnings the celebrations could lead to lockdown being extended. Thousands of fans gathered outside the Ibrox Stadium and in Glasgow’s George Square, releasing smoke bombs and fireworks.

Cameras at both locations showed large groups setting off fireworks and flares, many without facial protection or adhering to social distancing rules. Police said they have made ‘a small number of arrests’ across the city.

One local MSP described the scenes as disgraceful and demanded answers from Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “I congratulate @RangersFC on the title win & recognise what a moment this is for fans. But gathering in crowds just now risks lives and could delay exit from lockdown for everyone else. If those gathering care at all about the safety of others & the country, they will go home.”

Celtic were today held to a goalless draw by Dundee United, meaning Rangers’ 20-point lead at the top of the table is now unassailable. As such, the team have won their 55th top flight Scottish title, and their first since 2011, ending Celtic hopes of achieving a historic tenth consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, in Belfast, where Rangers have a strong following, a large crowd gathered on the Shankill Road to celebrate the win despite a ban on public gatherings under coronavirus restrictions. Earlier, the PSNI tweeted urging fans to celebrate safely. “We would encourage anyone intending to celebrate today’s Scottish Premier League result to do so at home safely and within the current health regulations,” it tweeted.

Under current coronavirus restrictions, public gatherings are banned and a maximum of two people from two households are allowed to meet outdoors. Football games are still taking place, but behind closed doors fans unable to attend.

