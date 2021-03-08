Probe into human skeletal remains found in orchard in Bilbao.

AN investigation has been opened following the discovery of human skeletal remains in an orchard area of Bilbao as the region’s police, Ertzaintza, try to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

According to the Basque Department of Security, the discovery was made in the Los Mimbres neighbourhood of San Adrian at around 6pm on Sunday, March 8.

It’s not clear exactly who came across the remains, though it’s believed to have been a member of the public who alerted the local police.

The courts have been notified, and the autonomous police have opened an investigation to clarify all the facts and determine whether there are any indications of a crime having been committed.

