Prince William and Harry Look Set to Unite at Princess Diana Statue Unveiling.

AFTER the dust settles from the ‘bombshell’ interview Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had with Oprah Winfrey, the two brothers are still keen to heal any rifts with the unveiling of a statue in honour of their mother Princess Diana over the summer.

Having said what they wanted to say, a source close to the Meghan and Harry told The Telegraph: “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”

This will hopefully mean that Prince William and Harry can stand together at the statue unveiling, which they commissioned to sit in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, where Diana lived before she died, in 2017 at the age of 36.

The statue of Prince Diana was first announced to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, but while the creation progressed the installation was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The statue is designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.

A statement from the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex said: “It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.

“Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

